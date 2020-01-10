Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Edeltraud Eder Daley, 93, of Franklin, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The following information was submitted by the family after the obituary was published. She is survived by her daughter, Sigrid Yahner (husband Leo)of Franklin; her son, Frank Lowen of Spokane, Washington; grandson, Eric Bonetti of Virginia; and her sister-in-law, Lilo Eder of Fort Ashby, West Virginia.