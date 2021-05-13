Furthermore - George Henry Chadman

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
George Henry Chadman, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Florida, following a sudden illness. The following information was submitted by the family after the obituary was published: He is survived by a brother, Donald Chadman and his wife, Kathleen, of Rockland; a sister-in-law, Shirley Chadman of Zelienople and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parent, George was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Knight and her husband, Lewis, and a brother, Charles Chadman.