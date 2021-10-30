Furthermore - Kathryn M. Osborne

Dixie D. Kepner, 79 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at AHN Grove City. Dixie was born on Sept. 13, 1942 in Sandy Lake to the late Charles and Martha (Beightol) Crouser. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Mon…
Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely, 91, formerly of Topton; Franklin, Venango County; Allentown; and Brunswick, Ohio; died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Maidencreek Township, where she resided since 2018.