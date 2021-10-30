Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Kathryn M. Osborne, 90, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Grove City.

Nancy I. Fike
Nancy I. Fike

Nancy I. Fike, 71, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Patricia F. Depew
Patricia F. Depew

Patricia F. Depew, 71, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

Mary E. Doverspike

Mary E. Doverspike, age 80, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home, following a period of declining health.

David B. Thompson

David B. Thompson, age 71, of Knox, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct, 28, 2021 following a sudden illness. A complete obituary will appear in Monday’s publication of The Derrick.

Furthermore - Kathryn M. Osborne

Patricia L. Myers
Patricia L. Myers

Patricia L. Myers, 82, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the late evening hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Dixie D. Kepner
Dixie D. Kepner

Dixie D. Kepner, 79 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at AHN Grove City. Dixie was born on Sept. 13, 1942 in Sandy Lake to the late Charles and Martha (Beightol) Crouser. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

Kathryn M. Osborne
Kathryn M. Osborne

Kathryn M. Osborne, 90, of Franklin, passed away in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Grove City.

Michael J. Kopnitsky II
Michael J. Kopnitsky II

Michael J. Kopnitsky II, age 67 of Truittsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Marietta June Stover
Marietta June Stover

Marietta June Stover, 72, of Cranberry passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, following a brief illness.

John Thomas Weiss
John Thomas Weiss

John Thomas Weiss, 46, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Leona Bickel services set

Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. A service will be held in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Joanne A. McNany
Joanne A. McNany

Joanne A. McNany, 92, formerly of Meadville and a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, died there Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Dolores M. 'Dee' Thrush
Dolores M. 'Dee' Thrush

Dolores M. “Dee” Thrush, 87, of Clarion passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

J. Robert 'Rob' Varner
J. Robert 'Rob' Varner

J. Robert “Rob” Varner, age 58, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca following an illness.

E. Eugene Price

E. Eugene Price, 67, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie after a courageous, 10-day battle against COVID-19.

Burton E. Haylett
Burton E. Haylett

Burton E. Haylett, 65, of Franklin, went to join his Lord and Savior in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Hugh "Mike" McClellan
Hugh "Mike" McClellan

Hugh Michael “Mike” McClellan, 76, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after a long illness.

Lawrence Brand

Lawrence B. Brand, 76, of Lucinda, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Dorothy Haubrich
Dorothy Haubrich

Dorothy Mae Weaver Haubrich, 83, of Franklin passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2021, while lying next to her adoring husband of 66 years.

Jane Lander
Jane Lander

Jane Doris Lander, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Furthermore — Jack K. Hepler

Kevin W. Berry
Kevin W. Berry

Kevin W. Berry, 62, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.

Barbara C. Brenneman
Barbara C. Brenneman

Barbara C. Brenneman, 79, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki
Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki

Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki, 96, a resident of 328 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in The Grove of Greenville, following a period of declining health.

Jack K. Hepler
Jack K. Hepler

On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Jack K. Hepler, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at age 83.

Joseph J. Maslak
Joseph J. Maslak

Joseph J. Maslak, 97, a resident of 602 Grant St., Franklin died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Gladys Fulmer
Gladys Fulmer

Gladys Fulmer, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Mary N. Spence
Mary N. Spence

Mary N. Spence, 92, of Merrick St., Pleasantville passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Blooming Valley.

Jessica A. Judy Davis memorial service

Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Mon…

Rita Deligiannis

Rita Deligiannis, 89 of Columbus, Ga., and formerly of Franklin, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021.

Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely
Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely

Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely, 91, formerly of Topton; Franklin, Venango County; Allentown; and Brunswick, Ohio; died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Maidencreek Township, where she resided since 2018.

Bonnie S. Hondel
Bonnie S. Hondel

Bonnie S. Hondel, 53, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin

Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin, 74, of Karns City, formerly of Parker area, passed away Saturday evening Oct. 23, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.