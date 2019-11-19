Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Louise Jeanette (Brewer) Walter, 83 formerly of Franklin, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Home, 845 East 38th St., Pine Avenue Branch, Erie, on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of a Blessing Service at 4 p.m. The correct address for the funeral home was submitted after the obituary was published Monday.