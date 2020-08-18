Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
R. Bruce Frost, 88, of Rouseville, died at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Oakwood Heights surrounded by his loving family. His survivors include two brothers, Michael (Jane) Frost of Knox and Anthony (Sue) Frost of Greenville. The information was updated by the family after the obituary was published Monday.