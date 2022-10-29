Furthermore - Richard O. Way

Richard O. Way’s funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin. The time of the service was incorrect in an obituary published Wednesday.
Michael R. McSparren, 61, of Oil City, died unexpectedly on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, after an accident earlier in the evening.
Sandra M. Hovis, 72, a resident of 219 Rocca Way, Franklin, died peacefully at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in the Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.
Robert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.
Alvin Glenn Roddy, 95, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Nancy J. Gomola, 83, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
Cathy Elaine Haas, 79, of Corsica, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Robert “Bob” Edward Selker, 71, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 25th, 2022, on his beautiful farm surrounded by his daughters, his companion Marsha, family, and his beloved dog Rusty after a courageously fought battle against a prolonged illness.
Charlene Renee “Mike” (Ross) Swartzfager, 81, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, died there peacefully at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night Oct. 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12).
Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness.
Marie E. Aaron, 95, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Ann Elizabeth Cartwright Grinnell, age 66, of Bedford, Ohio formerly of Oil City and Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Kathleen R. Adams, 66, of Oil City passed on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Paul Rodger Aaron, 87, of County Home Road, Rockingham, NC, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Richmond County Hospice Haven.
Kathleen Susan Hanna, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Jean Marie Dunmyre, age 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness.
Michelle R. Nagle, 56, of East Smethport, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Olean General Hospital, Olean, NY.
Richard O. Way, 86, of Franklin, passed away early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, 2022.
Daniel E. Hovis, 69, of Franklin, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Leroy E. Smith, 86, passed away at 12:41 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the hospital in Grove City.
Noel M. Dean, Sr., 84 of Sandy Lake Township, Sandy Lake, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at The Grove at Greenville.
Mary Louise Dufault, 85, Attorney and Adventurous Spirit with a Zeal for Music, Travel & the Theater of Life.
Bryan O’Donnell Jr., age 34, of Summerville, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
Ricky Keith “Rick” Quinter, 68, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his three children, his niece, and his significant other, Kathy, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Genevieve A. Perry, age 92, of Grove City passed away on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2022, in Butler Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
Thomas W. Reed, 61, a resident of 1337 Eagle St., Franklin, died peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a brief, but courageous battle with lung cancer.
Wesley “Pat” Sherman, 84, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after battling a short illness.
Mary L. Hoover, 89, formerly of North Dillon Drive, Titusville passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
James Russell Elder died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow of Lower Burrell, PA formerly of Knox, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022.
Mazie Lynn Wilson, two-week-old beloved daughter of James Wilson and Abby Millard of Seneca, gained her angel wings on Friday, October 21, 2022.
All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Ed and Della Rodgers on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.
John William “Bill” Nadig, 86, of Franklin passed away on October 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
Ryan “Shane” Steer, 49, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at his residence on Saturday, October 22, 2022, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.
Clarence “Ike” R. Keener Jr., 60, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
Adam William Sharp, 40, of Seneca, received his angel wings on Friday Oct. 21, 2022.
