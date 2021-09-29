Furthermore - Ronald Scott Miller

Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St. in Franklin, died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Several of Mr. Miller’s nieces and nephews were omitted from an obituary published Tuesday. They include Mr. Miller’s sister Constance Breene’s children, Shannon Burelli and her husband, Christopher, and Noah Burelli of Neshannock, Sabrina Mason of Franklin, Corey Breene and wife, Kayla of Franklin, and Elizabeth Breene and Mike Amoroso, all also of Franklin; and Mr. Miller’s brother John and Lisa Miller’s children, Nickolas Miller and Lukas Miller both of Magnolia, Texas.