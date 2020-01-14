Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Shirley D. King, 85, of Knox, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Shirley is survived by four step-grandchildren, Joe Denny, Craig Denny, Nicole Young, and Kelly Young Jr. Updated information was received after the obituary was published.