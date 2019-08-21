Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Stanley A. Montgomery, 91, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Memorial contributions can be made to honor Stanley's memory to the AseraCare Hospice, PO Box 944, Waterford 16441. The correct address for AseraCare was submitted after the obituary was published.