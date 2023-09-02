Furthermore...Helen Futyma

Barbara Ann (Delahunty) Carlson, 85, formerly of New Cumberland passed away Aug. 10, 2023. She was recently living in Parker, Colorado. Barb was born in Oil City on Jan. 3, 1938, and was a daughter of the late James and Edna (Lantz) Delahunty.
Brenda Ann Hale, age 56, a Clarion resident and Nickleville native, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her fur babies following a long, tough battle with cancer.
Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.