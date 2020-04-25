Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Nancy L. Coon, 59, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station. Her correct date of birth was Oct. 20, 1960. A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be announced at a later date. Updated information was received after the obituary was published Friday.