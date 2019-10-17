Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Anthony J. Lencer "Tony", 80, of Crown, died suddenly at his residence Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown with the Rev. Christopher Barnes, pastor, as celebrant. Updated information regarding the time of the Mass was received after the obituary was published.