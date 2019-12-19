Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
William C. Hill II, 72, of Seneca, died at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness. Bill, "K3SHK," also was a member of the Fort Venango Mike & Key Club for amateur radio and was an avid hobbyist. His survivors include his sister-in-law, Judy Eckelberger and her husband Denny of Florida.