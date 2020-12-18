Furthermore...

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
E. June Armstrong Gardner, 95, of Parker, a resident of Clarvirew Nursing and Rehab. Center for sometime, passed away Monday evening Dec. 14, 2020, at the Center. Friends and family will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 10 at a time. The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Parker Presbyterian Church. Social distancing and mitigation efforts will be in place. The information was updated by the family and funeral home after the obituary was published.