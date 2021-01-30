Furthermore...

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Carl D. "Dan" Miller, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Snyder Memorial HCC in Marienville. The following information was received after the obituary was published: Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Erie, Development and Donor Relations Department, 1645 West 8th Street. Erie 16505; or to The Salvation Army, 119 South Jared Street, DuBois 15801.