Furthermore...

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr., 52, of Oil City, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, following a period of declining health. Survivors include his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Dena Baker of Cooperstown. This information was provided by the family after the obituary was printed.