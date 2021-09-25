G. John Rex, 73, of Pine City, passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
John was born on January 31, 1948 to the late Raymond and Sarah (Sherman) Rex.
Updated: September 25, 2021 @ 8:45 am
John was born on January 31, 1948 to the late Raymond and Sarah (Sherman) Rex.
Judith M. Hepinger, 84, of Marienville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
After over six years of battling cancers, Cindy Bryant went to be with her Lord and awaiting family members on September 24, 2021.
Lisa Marie Wright, 47, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness
Olive Mary McBride, 94, of Goodlettsville, TN, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at NHC Place Sumner in Gallatin, TN.
Harry E. “Ed” Wagner, 70, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital due to complications with surgery.
Steven Dale Burdette, 69, of Sandy Lake Township, Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021. Steven was born in Franklin on Dec. 19, 1951, to the late William and Shirley (Engles) Burdette.
Leona Marie Wyant, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks, age 79, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Shirley Joann Yates Cobbett, 85, of Mission, Texas, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Mission, Texas.
Thomas A. Lee, 78, of Jacksonville, N.C., formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.
Kenneth Wayne Dolby, 64, passed away Sept. 17th 2021, in Westlake Ohio where he had been battling unknown illness for the last six months.
Constance “Connie” T. Long of Verona, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Longwood at Oakmont, Verona.
Frank William Yeager, 78, a resident of 727 Baker Hill Road, Franklin died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in UPMC-Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
David L. Martin, 79, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Michele Lee Stanton Lontz, 52, of Mercer, and formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.
Marcia L. Mitchell, 78, a resident of Oil City, died peacefully at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in The Caring Place of Franklin, following a period of declining health.
Nancy Moore, 78, of Kennerdell passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butler Hospital.
Dorothy Ann “Biddy” Saboski, 88, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed onto greener pastures the morning of Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Janine C. Gorman, 55, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Elk Township.
Mary L. “Mike” Showden, of Clarion, passed away March 6, 2020, in Longwood, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer.
Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.
LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from an accident at his golf course.
Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
Mavis Culver, 74, of Seneca, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Sept. 14 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Michael Stephen Buchna, 69, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by both his loving daughters.
Bonnie K. Sharrar, 59, of Transylvan Drive, Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2021.
Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021.
Marian Jean Oliphant, 93 of Kennerdell passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service for Frank Jeffrey “Jeff” Persing, formerly of Franklin, will be held Friday, Sept. 24th at 11 a.m. at Gardinier Funeral Home located at 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin.
Janet C. Baldwin, 87, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Teresa R. Reddinger, age 77, of Distant, stepped into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday morning, Sept. 15, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois.
Sylvester R. “Bob” Becker Jr., age 96, a lifelong resident of Oil City, entered into the gates of heaven Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.
Patrick E. Craig, 53, of Oil City, takes his final bow on his farewell tour to be with the Lord. He passed Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Edward A. “Ed” Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital due to complications from a stroke.
