Gail Perry Kinch passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health problems.
Gail was born on June 7, 1937, in Oil City to Charles Andrew Perry and Geraldine Campbell Perry.
The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.