Gary Allen Stromyer of Clarion passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Clarion Hospital. He was 75 years of age.
Gary was born on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1943, in Punxsutawney. He didn't stay there long, however. At only 20 hours old, he was welcomed into his new home in Clarion by his parents, James C. and Virginia (Reedy) Stromyer.
After he graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1962, Gary decided to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Army. He served honorably from 1962 to 1965 during the initial stages of the Vietnam conflict.
In 1982, he married the love of his life, Lana, who survives. Together, they raised a family, had many adventures and enjoyed 37 years of joyous marriage. They loved going on rides to Miola or Fisher (once they could get past the end of the driveway and debating which way they would go).
Gary attended Alpha Assembly of God, Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, and Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, going hunting, going to football games and cheerleading practices for the grandchildren and driving his little people around on the John Deere tractor at the farm.
In addition to his wife, Lana, he is survived by his daughters, Cheri Warnsing of Strattanville, Kari Wiant (Tim) of Clarion, Greta Maloney (Chris) of Waverly, Ohio, and Amy Bish (Jerry) of Gloucester, Virginia.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Mandalyn Warnsing, Kenneth Warnsing, Melinda Beary (Craig), Jeff Wiant (Natalie), Kaci Rankin (Kord), Kortney Henry (Josh), Morgan Masters (Kyra), Jim Masters (Hannah), Marisa Lamboy (Andrew), Quinn Maloney, Ty Maloney, Elizabeth Boehm (Christopher), and Rebecca Bish.
He will missed by his great-grandchildren, Serenity, R.J., Lakota, Jordyn, Braylynn, Parker, Karson, Karley, Hank, Remi, Blakely, Zhaylan, Ella, and Emma.
In addition, he is survived by a special sister-in-law Carol Stanford, numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Barb Graybill and her husband Ted; and a son-in-law, James Warnsing.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Extended Care - Adult Living Center, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion 16214 (http://www.cfvna.org)
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood Street in Clarion where visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. to be followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Selleck officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Funeral Honor Guard of the Clarion American Legion Post 66.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting http://www.goblefh.net.