Gary Castner, 71, of Lansing, Michigan and Largo, Florida, passed into eternal life Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Largo.
Gary, a native of Corsica, was born Feb. 2, 1949.
A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.
Rebecca W. Beall, age 87, of Irving, Texas, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas following an illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Mary Ann McFate, a longtime resident of the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, following a brief illness.
Michael R. Murray, "Fuji", 60, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, following a brief illness.
Oraleah Louwean Olsen, 90, formerly of Cochranton died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Wesbury Methodist Community.
Audrey Jean Turner, 79, of 45 West 4th St., Oil City, died peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Donna L. Wolff, age 71, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Autumn Grove Healthcare Center in Harrisville, following a battle with COVID-19.
Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
John Patrick Eustace was born March 26, 1929, in Oil City, and passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age 91.
Robert William Hodge, age 70, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord, His Savior on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Richard E. "Ed" Gathers, 87, of Shippenville died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in his home following a courageous battle with heart disease and Parkinson's.
Charlotte A. Graham, 89, of Knox, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sligo.
Lois J. Greenawalt, 87, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
Lloyd E. Hartsuyker, Jr., 52, of Oil City, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020, following a period of declining health.
Richard "Jingles" M. Klingensmith, 68, of Slippery Rock passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after weeks of battling COVID- 19 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Helen Mae Shrecengost, age 99, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday evening, Nov. 30, 2020, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville, following a period of declining health.
Betty L. Anderson, 72, of Knox, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Arthur "AJ" Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Kenneth L. Douglass Sr., 77, of Eau Claire (Hilliards), passed away Sunday afternoon Nov. 29 2020, at Sunnyview Home in Butler of natural causes.
Florence I. "Jeanne" Hanst, 99, of Franklin passed away at 4:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.
Lew Spencer Sturgeon, 87, of Mayport, died Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Penn Highland DuBois Hospital.
Jackie LaRue Cooney, 69, of Fisher, died Nov. 1, 2020.
A. J. Deitz, 73, of 11521 Route 58, Sligo, died at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
Elsie M. Seely Ghering, 87, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord Saturday afternoon at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Richard L. "Dick" McIntyre, 66, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a short illness.
Robert J. Womer Jr., age 63, of Cooperstown, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19. He was born Sept. 21, 1957, in Oil City, son of the late Robert J. and Jessie P. (Gonzales) Womer Sr.
Barbara J. "Barb" Husband, age 74, of Grove City passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 9:55 p.m. following a one-month illness.
Patricia Y. Shearer, 76 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Nancy Ann Moore, 84, of Franklin passed away at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her children.
Wallace "Joe" Elmer Tarr, Jr, 73, of Erie, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
Floyd Joseph Woodford of Havre de Grace, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love of his family Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 84 years.
Raymond "Ray" Lee Cogswell, 70 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at AHN-Grove City.
Victor "Bruce" Deeter, 62, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, 2020.
Mary Lou Olmes Welms Dehner, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Frederick "Fred" R. Knight, 64 of Salem, Ohio, entered into his heavenly rest at 8:29 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.
