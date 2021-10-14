Gary Dean Blystone

Gary Dean Blystone

Gary Dean Blystone, 69, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Gary was born Feb. 22, 1952, in Grove City to Donald and Noreen (Gregory) Blystone. He graduated from Mercer High School in 1971.

Larry E. Hetrick
Larry E. Hetrick

Larry E. Hetrick, 57, of Marienville died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a illness.

Helen M. Wetzel

Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Emlenton, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021.

Eugene C. Elder
Eugene C. Elder

Eugene C. Elder, 72, of Cherrytree, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.

Julia F. Shick
Julia F. Shick

Julia F. Shick, age 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Jefferson Court Personal Care Home in Brookville following a short illness.

Kenneth E. Rhoades
Kenneth E. Rhoades

Kenneth E. Rhoades, 64, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Trinity Living Center Skilled Nursing Home, in Grove City.

William L. (Larry) Beightol
William L. (Larry) Beightol

William L. (Larry) Beightol, 82, of Franklin passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after an extended battle with dementia.

Alice Mary Engel
Alice Mary Engel

Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.

Jessica A. Judy Davis
Jessica A. Judy Davis

Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Darlene S. Walker
Darlene S. Walker

Darlene S. Walker, 76, of Westminster, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Medical University of South Carolina.

Lori L. Gates
Lori L. Gates

Lori L. Gates, 71, of Knox, left this world to be reunited in Heaven with her husband on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

Joyce M. Neider

Joyce M. Neider, 87, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin died peacefully at 5:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, as a result of complications due to COVID-19.

Mona Fox
Mona Fox

Mona Fox, 66, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Merle E. 'Gene' Alden
Merle E. 'Gene' Alden

Merle E. “Gene” Alden, 71, of Richland Township, Venango County, went Home to the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Lawrence John Biernesser
Lawrence John Biernesser

On Oct. 4, 2021, Lawrence John Biernesser arrived at the gates of heaven, and was met with the words he has always dreamt of hearing, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

Eva Ruth Shaffer
Eva Ruth Shaffer

Eva Ruth Shaffer, 98, of Brookville, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the McKinley Health Center, Brookville.

Edward J. Sheffer
Edward J. Sheffer

Edward J. Sheffer, 77, of Franklin, formerly of West Freedom, Parker, Emlenton area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Autumn Grove.

Doris A. Wheeling
Doris A. Wheeling

Mrs. Doris A. Wheeling, 89, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Brooke M. (Wentworth) Brown

Brooke M. (Wentworth) Brown, age 42, formerly of Franklin, and currently from Athens, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Donald Arden Deets
Donald Arden Deets

Donald Arden Deets, 84, a lifelong resident of Hannaville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Judith L. Gibbons Spilko
Judith L. Gibbons Spilko

Judith L. Gibbons Spilko, 92, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Florida. She was surrounded by her family.

Virginia Cottrell
Virginia Cottrell

Virginia Cottrell, 76, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Richard H. 'Dick' Morrison
Richard H. 'Dick' Morrison

Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Margot K. Johnston
Margot K. Johnston

Margot K. Johnston, 83, of Oil City, formerly of Seneca, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Donna G. Hetrick
Donna G. Hetrick

Donna G. Hetrick, 87, of Brookville died the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at her home following a period of declining health surrounded by her beloved husband and family.

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert
Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert

Anna Mae Oliver Wilbert died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville where she had resided since May 2008.