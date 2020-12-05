Gary L. Defibaugh, 67, of Stewart Lane, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving wife and family early Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020.
Gary was born in West Freedom on Sept. 23, 1953. He was the son of the late John A. and Betty Audean Smith Defibaugh.
Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump, age 69, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie with his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Fera Bump by his side.
A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.
Stephen David Osgood, 56, of Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in a sad turn of events, passed away unexpectedly while doing yard work at his childhood home, 177 McCandless Lane in Sugarcreek Borough.