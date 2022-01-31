Gary Roy Rankin

The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.
Jennie Leona Forsythe, 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully, after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, even though she had been vaccinated, early Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.