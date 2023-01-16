Genevieve “Genny” Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY.
Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman.
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon, 75, of Meadville passed away Jan. 4, 2023.
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Walter Blackwell Cook of Clemson, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home at age 92 on Jan. 10, 2023.
On Jan. 12, 2023 Heaven gained another angel. Evelyn J. (Edge / Edgie) Theiss, 95, of Strattanville was called home by the Lord at the Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.
Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER.
Dana L. Marlowe, 33, of Clarion formerly of Kennerdell, passed away Jan. 11, 2023.
W. Dale Shetler, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Joanne Boocks, 84, of Orlando, Florida, passed away December 1, 2022.
Robert E. “Bob” Jordan, 92, a lifelong resident of Rockland, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, following a period of declining health.
Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski, 90, a resident of New Bethlehem since 1953, has passed Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in her home.
Judy Anne Lamberton, 80 of Mercer, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023 at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Edna L. Ray, age 94, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 at Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation after a period of declining health.
Edward A. Tecza, age 100, of Oil City, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023.
Marcella Buzard Haskell of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 with her daughter at her side.
Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home.
Helen L. Doutt, born Jan. 3, 1928 in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Sugar Creek Station.
Sherry L. Swab, 72, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his residence.
Mame (Marian) Estadt, 83, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 85, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at her son’s home in Marienville surrounded by her family.
Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.
Cody James Donaldson, 28 of Harrisville, passed away unexpectedly due to an automobile accident Jan. 5, 2023.
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dave K. Nelson, of Oil City, passed away in his home, on Jan. 6, 2023, at the age of 85.
Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Donald Henry Weisenfluh, Jr., 76, of Kennerdell (Rockland Township), died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023.
James J. “Jimmy” Stepulla of New Bethlehem, Pa. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Armstrong Memorial Hospital.
Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas.
Kevin Eugene Hillary, 61, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Ronald J. Feely, 60, of Oil City died Dec. 28, 2022.
Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health.
Ruth A. Kapp, 88, of Venus, passed away surrounded by her family on Jan. 5, 2023 after a period of declining health.
Marion Loretta McFetridge, 97, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church for Melissa A. Roxberry.
Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness.
Edward “Ed” James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80 at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.