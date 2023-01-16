Genevieve "Genny" Umstead

Genevieve “Genny” Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY.

Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman.

Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC.

On Jan. 12, 2023 Heaven gained another angel. Evelyn J. (Edge / Edgie) Theiss, 95, of Strattanville was called home by the Lord at the Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.

Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER.

W. Dale Shetler, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Robert E. “Bob” Jordan, 92, a lifelong resident of Rockland, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, following a period of declining health.

Judy Anne Lamberton, 80 of Mercer, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023 at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Edna L. Ray, age 94, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 at Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation after a period of declining health.

Edward A. Tecza, age 100, of Oil City, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Helen L. Doutt

Helen L. Doutt, born Jan. 3, 1928 in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Sugar Creek Station.

Sherry L. Swab

Sherry L. Swab, 72, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at his residence.

Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 85, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at her son’s home in Marienville surrounded by her family.

Gloria N. Terwilliger, 87, of Perry Township, Parker passed away Saturday (01-07-23) morning at her residence surrounded by her loving family following a lengthy illness.

Joselyn A. Ashbaugh, age 70 of Knox, passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 7, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Cindy Stewart, 68, of Franklin, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Donald Henry Weisenfluh, Jr., 76, of Kennerdell (Rockland Township), died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023.

Donna Belle Avery, 90, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Texas City, Texas.

Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton, 69, of Marienville, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 while at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health.

Ruth A. Kapp, 88, of Venus, passed away surrounded by her family on Jan. 5, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Lepley, 64, of Franklin passed away at 9:18 A.M. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at the Collins Hospice House after a sudden and unexpected illness.

Edward “Ed” James Bergin, son of the late Edward and Rose Bergin, passed away at the age of 80 at his home in Franklin, Pennsylvania on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.