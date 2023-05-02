Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock

Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock

Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock, 86, of Strattanville, entered into the loving arms of her savior at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.

She was born on May 2, 1936 in Webster Springs, West Virginia to the late Robert and Lenna Carpenter Cogar.

Genevieve Mae 'Genny' Hitchcock
Genevieve Mae 'Genny' Hitchcock

Arthur 'Art' P. Clow
Arthur 'Art' P. Clow

Arthur “Art” P. Clow, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, April 29, 2033 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Virginia T. Smith
Virginia T. Smith

Virginia T. Smith, 100, of Franklin, passed away at the Caring Place at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

James A. 'Rabbit' Bish
James A. 'Rabbit' Bish

James A. “Rabbit” Bish, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Shawn Eric Vincent
Shawn Eric Vincent

Shawn Eric Vincent, 60, of Leeper, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Shawn was resting at home, surrounded by his family, and under the compassionate care of Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, for which the family is very grateful.

Thomas E. 'Tom' James

Thomas E. “Tom” James, 70, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023 at his home after a period of declining health.

Vernon “Lee” Baker
Vernon “Lee” Baker

Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

James C. Hays
James C. Hays

James C. Hays passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital due to a heart attack following gastrointestinal complications. Jim was born May 5, 1933 and lived in Polk all his life but loved traveling, having visited 49 states and Canada.

Shirley E. Schoonover
Shirley E. Schoonover

Shirley E. Schoonover, 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Jolene F. Miller
Jolene F. Miller

Jolene F. Miller, 84, of Union City and formerly of Franklin, passed away on April 26, 2023 at AHN St. Vincent, Erie, surrounded by her family.

James H. Marshall
James H. Marshall

James H. Marshall, 78, of Franklin, a well-known former Franklin Police Officer and Franklin City Council member passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on April 26, 2023.

Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts
Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts

Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts, 60, of Lake Lucy Rd., Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at her home.

Joseph A. 'Joe' Daley
Joseph A. 'Joe' Daley

Joseph A. “Joe” Daley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Franklin, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was 50 years old.

Mary Ann Kendrick
Mary Ann Kendrick

Mary Ann Kendrick, 91, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Rosalind Mae 'Roz' Wagner
Rosalind Mae 'Roz' Wagner

Rosalind Mae “Roz” Wagner, age 78 of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Michael H. Eakin
Michael H. Eakin

Michael H. Eakin, 68, of Franklin, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023.

Melanie Ann Lowrey
Melanie Ann Lowrey

Melanie Ann Lowrey, 80, of Foxburg, passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Matthew Mark Watson
Matthew Mark Watson

Matthew “Matt” Mark Watson, 71, of Franklin, passed peacefully on Thursday morning, April 20, 2023, with loving family by his side.

Nancy K. Shaw
Nancy K. Shaw

Nancy K. Shaw, 76, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Billie Jean Krepps
Billie Jean Krepps

Billie Jean Krepps, 70, of Chapmanville, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence following a brief illness.

James Leroy Miller
James Leroy Miller

James Leroy Miller (Jim, Uncle Jimmy), surrounded by his family was called by God to his eternal home on April 20, 2023.

Daniel D. Brown
Daniel D. Brown

Daniel D. Brown, 69, of Rimersburg, died on Saturday April 22, 2023 in Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Paul E. Sloss
Paul E. Sloss

Paul E. Sloss, 81, a resident of 142 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his wife and family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Danny B. Shields
Danny B. Shields

Danny B. Shields, 71, of Franklin, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Friday afternoon, April 21, 2023, following a lengthy battle with his health.

Gerald J. 'Jerry' Sleigher
Gerald J. 'Jerry' Sleigher

Gerald J. “Jerry” Sleigher, Sr., 82, of Kissinger Mills, went on to be with our Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.

Elizabeth C. 'Betty' Shoup
Elizabeth C. 'Betty' Shoup

Elizabeth C. “Betty” Shoup, 89, of Foxburg Road, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a retired A-C Valley High School English teacher, passed away early Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Calvin E. Noal

Calvin E. Noal, 70, of Seneca, died peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.

Debra J. Andres
Debra J. Andres

Debra J. Andres, 67, formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly at her home in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, on Feb. 10, 2023.