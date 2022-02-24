George Allen Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born in Annafred, W. Va. on March 9, 1929, he was the son of the late George Allen and Daisy M. Runion. George was raised by his grandparents, Charles D. Runion and Lizzy McCormick Runion in his early years.
Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.
Kathryn J. Morrison, 65, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Elk Hospital in Saint Marys. She was born on April 8, 1956, in Brookville; a daughter of the late George H. and E. Jane McMillen Collett.
Dianna Lyn Potts Smith, 75, of Seminole, Armstrong County, the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Potts, was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Akron, Ohio. She was called to Heaven on Feb. 19, 2022, after a lengthy stay at McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, but she called Se…