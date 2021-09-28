George M. Loll, 86, of Seneca, died early Monday morning, September 27, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare.
He was born in Oil City on May 17, 1935, to the late Edward A. and Florentine B. (Goebel) Loll.
Katherine “Kathy” Ann Gloss, 59, of Oil City, passed away in the early morning hours Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Patricia Ditz, 72, of New Castle, formerly of Fryburg, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Heritage Valley Beaver after a period of declining health.
Robert L. Cotherman, age 88, of Knox, passed away Friday evening, September 24, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Roberta “Jean” Moore, 77, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Kathleen L. Flockerzi, 73, of Lake Lucy passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 after a period of declining health.
Marilyn Cole, 82, passed peacefully after a long illness early in the morning September 26, 2021.
Faye Louise Huff Wicklum, 86, of Ramseur, NC, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC.
Husband, father, perpetual medical student, Ralph “Bom” Nicholas Bommer, 41, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, as his wife was by his side.
James D. “J.D.” Miller, 79, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 24th, 2021, in his home.
Robert L. Gharing, 73, of Cooperstown, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in the ER at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Marla E. Downing, 62, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Sept. 25, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. at her home following an extended illness.
Robert L. Cotherman, age 88, of Knox, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at Penn Highlands-DuBois.
Joel “Jody” Reeher, 53, of Cooperstown, took his last victory lap around the track on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Ira W. “Bill” Ehrhart III, 68, of Oil City, died peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home.
Judith M. Hepinger, 84, of Marienville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
G. John Rex, 73, of Pine City, passed away Thursday September 23, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
After over six years of battling cancers, Cindy Bryant went to be with her Lord and awaiting family members on September 24, 2021.
Lisa Marie Wright, 47, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness
Olive Mary McBride, 94, of Goodlettsville, TN, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at NHC Place Sumner in Gallatin, TN.
Harry E. “Ed” Wagner, 70, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 23, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital due to complications with surgery.
Steven Dale Burdette, 69, of Sandy Lake Township, Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021. Steven was born in Franklin on Dec. 19, 1951, to the late William and Shirley (Engles) Burdette.
Leona Marie Wyant, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Constance “Connie” T. Long of Verona, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Longwood at Oakmont, Verona.
Elizabeth R. “Betty” Boocks, age 79, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 22, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Shirley Joann Yates Cobbett, 85, of Mission, Texas, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Mission, Texas.
Thomas A. Lee, 78, of Jacksonville, N.C., formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.
Kenneth Wayne Dolby, 64, passed away Sept. 17th 2021, in Westlake Ohio where he had been battling unknown illness for the last six months.
Frank William Yeager, 78, a resident of 727 Baker Hill Road, Franklin died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in UPMC-Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
David L. Martin, 79, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
Ronald Scott Miller, 65, a resident of 27 Adams St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:17 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Michele Lee Stanton Lontz, 52, of Mercer, and formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer.
Marcia L. Mitchell, 78, a resident of Oil City, died peacefully at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in The Caring Place of Franklin, following a period of declining health.
Nancy Moore, 78, of Kennerdell passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butler Hospital.
Dorothy Ann “Biddy” Saboski, 88, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Michael K. Hetrick, 72, of New Bethlehem, passed onto greener pastures the morning of Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Janine C. Gorman, 55, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Elk Township.
Mary L. “Mike” Showden, of Clarion, passed away March 6, 2020, in Longwood, Florida, after a brief battle with cancer.
Ray J. Taft, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Mary Jane (Gureczny) by his side. He was born on June 6, 1948 in Oil City, son of Ray and Clara Taft.
LeRoy E. Wagner, 52, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from an accident at his golf course.
