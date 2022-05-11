George Zerres Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Cathy L. Neal, 74, of Brookville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville following a brief illness.
There will be a memorial service for Paul and Lois Lauer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson presiding.
Marlene Ruth Bickel, 64, of Franklin, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Bernard Baker, 89, of Kennerdell passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehab Home in New Castle.
Visitation for Karen L. Shepard, 65, of Seneca has been rescheduled for today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home.
A memorial service for Claribel A. Fritz has been scheduled for May 18th at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Doris R. White, 86, of Franklin passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
William Walter Weaver “Bill” of Clarion, peacefully reached life’s end on the evening of Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Mary Jo (Frank) Dumbleton passed on Saturday, May 7th , 2022, after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.
Tammy Lee McChesney 58, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, in her home with her family.
Carolyn M. Lehman, 87, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Shirley A. Graham, 83, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Raymond L. Schwab, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, May 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
William H. Conn, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Carl Bialo, 88, of Oil City passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.
Cynthia “Cindy” Kaylor, 59, of Harrisville, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.
On the morning of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Nola K. Riley passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life is announced for Marcia K. Maul, 85, who passed away on March 15, 2022.
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.
Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi, 90, of Greenville, formerly of Lucinda and Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, following a lengthy struggle with dementia.
Louis W Kraft, MD died unexpectedly on April 7, 2022, of natural causes.
A memorial service will be held for Barbara Snyder Anderson, age 72, of Ramseur, NC, formerly of Polk. Barbara passed away on February 14th in Ramseur.
Ida M. “Mickey” Cubitt LaPlaca, age 100, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Rebecca “Becky” Ann Baker, 89, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, Oil City.
Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
LeAnne Renee Rankin, 60, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.
Danny R. Parson, 62, of Franklin, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after an extended illness.
Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.
Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his 80th birthday. Ronnie was born in Dempseytown on May 3, 1942, to the late Edward and Helen Mitchell Ames.
Norma L. Wiser, 91, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service for Terry A. Reese will be held Saturday, May 14, at the Seneca United Methodist Church located at 196 E. State Road, Seneca.
All funeral services and visitation for Karen L. Shepard, 65, of Seneca, have been postponed.
Francis T. “Bud” Baran, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at Clarion Hospital Tuesday, May 3, 2022, following a long battle with heart disease.
John “Jack” C. Toth, 83, of Oil City, passed away at Oakwood Heights on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with his family by his side.
Mary Kay Powley, 89, a long-time resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Edward E. Rodgers, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City where he had resided for the past five years.
Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High …
Betty L. Wygant, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Brevillier Village in Erie.
Anthony John Oleksak, “Tony” died in the care of Hospice of Warren County, at Warren General Hospital, Warren, on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022.
