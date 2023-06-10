Georgia Marie Capozzi, 83, of Franklin, passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on June 8, 2023.
Born on August 14, 1939 to Thelma DiSalvio and John W. Heil, Georgia was the second of four siblings, Thelma, Jack and Donna. She attended Oakmont High School, where she enjoyed singing in chorus for the Oakmont Lions Club Shows. Following her graduation in 1958, she took her first job at Mellon Bank in Oakmont.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.
Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.
Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.