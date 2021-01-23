Gerald Allen Wetzel/title> photo>012321WetzelG.jpg/photo> caption>Gerald Allen Wetzel

Gerald Allen Wetzel/title&gt; photo&gt;012321WetzelG.jpg/photo&gt; caption&gt;Gerald Allen Wetzel

Gerald Allen Wetzel, 76, of Knox, left to be with our Lord Friday, January 22, 2021, following a short battle with cancer.

Born December 2, 1944, in Beaver Township, Gerald was the son of the late Benjamin and Mildred Wetzel.

Tags

Timothy James 'Tim' Colwell
Obituaries

Timothy James 'Tim' Colwell

Timothy James "Tim" Colwell, 61, of Knox passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following a courageous battle against cancer.

Robert E. Heller
Obituaries

Robert E. Heller

Robert E. Heller, 84, a life-long beloved Franklin resident, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, following complications of COVID-19.

Sandra K. Rhoads
Obituaries

Sandra K. Rhoads

Sandra K. Rhoads, 72, of Shippenville, passed into God's Kingdom late Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

James 'Jim' Richard Williams
Obituaries

James 'Jim' Richard Williams

James "Jim" Richard Williams, 60, of Polk, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away after a brief illness Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Obituaries

Terry L. Young

Terry L. Young, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday , Jan. 21, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights, due to complications following surgery.

Harry A. Beggs Jr.
Obituaries

Harry A. Beggs Jr.

Harry A. Beggs Jr., 96, formerly of Keely Road in Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, peacefully at home in Curwensville, where he resided for the last several years with his partner, Dorothy Loddo.

Joseph 'Joe' R. Siembida
Obituaries

Joseph 'Joe' R. Siembida

Joseph "Joe" R. Siembida, 64, of Oil City, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.

Shirley L. Winkler
Obituaries

Shirley L. Winkler

Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown
Obituaries

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown

Janet M. (Harrah) Brown, 81, of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in The Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

Clara P. 'Punk' Griebel
Obituaries

Clara P. 'Punk' Griebel

Clara P. "Punk" Griebel passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after suffering with Alzheimer's disease for nearly 15 years.

Joyce R. Ion
Obituaries

Joyce R. Ion

Joyce R. Ion, 61, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in her home.

Debra K. 'Deb' Morrison
Obituaries

Debra K. 'Deb' Morrison

Debra K. "Deb" Morrison of Oil City died unexpectedly with her husband Scott at her side, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Bernard W. Nerlich
Obituaries

Bernard W. Nerlich

Bernard W. Nerlich of Franklin passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a brief illness in Marathon Key, Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Paul E. 'Butch' Albaugh
Obituaries

Paul E. 'Butch' Albaugh

Paul E. "Butch" Albaugh, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday night, Jan. 17, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab, following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh

Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh, 85, of Oil City, was called home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, in her daughter's home, with her son and daughter holding her hands. During the past week, Clara received care and support from Asera Care Hospice.

Homer Hudson Peterson
Obituaries

Homer Hudson Peterson

Homer Hudson Peterson, 91, of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Tracey J. Feely
Obituaries

Tracey J. Feely

Tracey J. Feely, 46, of Titusville passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Daniel E. Hornberger
Obituaries

Daniel E. Hornberger

Daniel E. Hornberger, 66, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie due to complications from COVID-19.

Robert William Johns
Obituaries

Robert William Johns

Robert William Johns, 79, a resident of 160 Meadville Pike, Franklin died peacefully at 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in The Golden Living Center at Shippenville, following complications of COVID-19.

Edwin D. Perry
Obituaries

Edwin D. Perry

Edwin D. Perry, 91, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, while residing at Oakwood Heights Memory Care Unit in Oil City.

Carmen C. Salvo
Obituaries

Carmen C. Salvo

Carmen C. Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.

Barbara Ann Wedekind
Obituaries

Barbara Ann Wedekind

Barbara Ann Wedekind, 83, of Shippenville, formerly of Titusville, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Obituaries

Shirley L. Winkler

Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, January 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Obituaries

Dean R. Carbaugh

Dean R. Carbaugh, age 82, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Tionesta, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum
Obituaries

Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum

Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum, 85, of Conneration, Parker, passed away Sunday evening Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family following a brief illness.

Willard E. Kingsley
Obituaries

Willard E. Kingsley

Willard E. Kingsley, age 90, a resident since 2006 of Maris Grove retirement community, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

David 'Super Dave' Sopher
Obituaries

David 'Super Dave' Sopher

On Saturday, Jan. 16th, 2021, David "Super Dave" Sopher, 73, of Titusville was called to be on the Lord's Bowling Team and lead the Horseshoe League. He peacefully passed at 6:09 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Larry W. Spence
Obituaries

Larry W. Spence

Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Richard J. 'Dicky' Swartz
Obituaries

Richard J. 'Dicky' Swartz

Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

Ruth E. Galletta
Obituaries

Ruth E. Galletta

Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Road, Titusville passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.