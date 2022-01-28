Gerald Cletus Louis English; born June 11, 1934, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

A longtime resident of Titusville, Jerry graduated from St Joseph’s Academy before being drafted in the U.S. Army. Jerry was proud of his service in Korea from 1954 to 56. His work career began as a teller at the Titusville Trust Company, spanning 37 years culminating as a senior vice president with Integra Bank.

Beverly Jean Gorman
Beverly Jean Gorman

Beverly Jean Gorman, 78, of Franklin formerly of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the The Caring Place in Franklin.

Donald G. "Don" Hannah
Donald G. "Don" Hannah

Donald G. “Don” Hannah, 75, of Oil City, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Shirley I Confer
Shirley I Confer

Shirley I. Confer, 84, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.

Marsha Jean Miller
Marsha Jean Miller

Marsha Jean Miller, age 71, a resident at Parkview Retirement Community in Frisco, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Nancy Anne Hensler
Nancy Anne Hensler

A life lived “practically perfect in every way“ ended Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, when Nancy Anne Hensler of Oleopolis, died at home surrounded by love.

Shirley A. Dolby
Shirley A. Dolby

Shirley A. Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, Jan. 26, 2022 at her home and is now reunited with her husband, Lad.

Kathy Savage
Kathy Savage

Kathy Savage, 64, of Kennerdell, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Alice M. Butler
Alice M. Butler

Alice M. Butler, 87, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca; following a period of declining health.

Charles Lewis Latchaw
Charles Lewis Latchaw

Charles Lewis Latchaw, 91, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in New York.

Esther 'Grace' Corbett
Esther 'Grace' Corbett

On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11:45 a.m., Esther “Grace” Corbett passed away after a period of declining health surrounded by her family at her home.

George C. Coulter
George C. Coulter

George C. Coulter, age 74, of Conneaut Lake, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his children.

Terry F. Topor
Terry F. Topor

Terry F. Topor, 57, of Edinboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie.

Michael Catanzaro
Michael Catanzaro

Michael Catanzaro, 59, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, of natural causes. He resided at Sugar Creek Station.

Gary A. Wilson
Gary A. Wilson

Gary A. Wilson, 80, of Seneca, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Jennie Leona Forsythe

Jennie Leona Forsythe, 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully, after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, even though she had been vaccinated, early Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Barbara J. Carson
Barbara J. Carson

Barbara J. Carson, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday morning Jan. 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Ethel R. McCartney Burch
Ethel R. McCartney Burch

Ethel R. McCartney Burch, 96, of Franklin, died peacefully at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Oakwood Heights of Oil City following complications of COVID-19.

Donna Mae Davidson
Donna Mae Davidson

Donna Mae Davidson, 67, of Clarion, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home following a brief illness.

Gerald C. Kelly Jr.
Gerald C. Kelly Jr.

Gerald C. Kelly Jr., 57, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Steve J. Marbich
Steve J. Marbich

Steve J. Marbich, 90, a resident of 352 Crestview Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Ronald E. Shaffer
Ronald E. Shaffer

Ronald E. Shaffer, 85, of Tionesta, and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Fairmount City (Clarion County), son of the late Ken and Betty (Bish) Shaffer.

Paul Joseph Lauer
Paul Joseph Lauer

Paul Joseph Lauer, 95, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Shippenville surrounded by family members on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Devon J. McClelland

Devon J. McClelland, 28, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He is survived by his mother, LaVonne; his son, Devon Jr., and his brother, Zackery.

Elsie M. Croyle
Elsie M. Croyle

Elsie M. Croyle, 92, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth
Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth

Helen L. (Adams) Hollingsworth, 84, of Cabot, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Concordia in Cabot, Pennsylvania, with her husband by her side.

Richard Martin Coast Jr. 'Rick'
Richard Martin Coast Jr. 'Rick'

Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.

Jerry E. Shaffer
Jerry E. Shaffer

Jerry E. Shaffer, 50, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, after a short period of declining health.

Thomas A. Young
Thomas A. Young

Thomas A. Young, 87, of Kennerdell, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his loving family by his side.

Paul A. Chandler
Paul A. Chandler

Paul A. Chandler, age 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.