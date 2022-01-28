Gerald Cletus Louis English; born June 11, 1934, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
A longtime resident of Titusville, Jerry graduated from St Joseph’s Academy before being drafted in the U.S. Army. Jerry was proud of his service in Korea from 1954 to 56. His work career began as a teller at the Titusville Trust Company, spanning 37 years culminating as a senior vice president with Integra Bank.
Jennie Leona Forsythe, 75, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully, after succumbing to the COVID-19 virus, even though she had been vaccinated, early Monday morning, Jan. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Ronald E. Shaffer, 85, of Tionesta, and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Fairmount City (Clarion County), son of the late Ken and Betty (Bish) Shaffer.
Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.