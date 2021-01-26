Gerald Eugene Schmader passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
He was born Nov. 2, 1938, to the late Harvey J. and Isabel M. (Tingley) Schmader.
Updated: January 26, 2021 @ 11:37 am
Scott E. Roddy, 64, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Donald L. Clyde, 82, of Leeper, died Sunday evening, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
Sherry L. Boorech, 71, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Beverly R. Tenney, 88, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her residence.
Harlow Louis Bower, 90, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mildred J. Swab, 94, formerly of Titusville and Pleasantville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.
Terry L. "Doc" Young, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights due to complications from surgery.
David A. "Dave" Hawthorne, 84, of Franklin, passed away at home, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Maxine R. Hellem, "Gods Special Angel" went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Sally I. "Safety Sally" Karns, 76, formerly of Pleasantville and Tionesta, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Oakland Heights Presbyterian Nursing Facility, Oil City.
Pamela M. Best, 66, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Sandra L. Knavel, 60, of 1431 Horsecreek Rd., Seneca, died at 2:12 p.m. Friday Jan. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
Dennis Duane Martin, 63, of Polk, beloved son of Erma Jack and the late David Martin, born June 4, 1957, died Jan. 22, 2021, of heart failure.
Dave W. McCurry, 76, of Oil City, died Saturday evening, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from complications of COVID-19.
Lois M. Rugh, 93, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Timothy James "Tim" Colwell, 61, of Knox passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following a courageous battle against cancer.
Robert E. Heller, 84, a life-long beloved Franklin resident, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, following complications of COVID-19.
Sandra K. Rhoads, 72, of Shippenville, passed into God's Kingdom late Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
James "Jim" Richard Williams, 60, of Polk, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away after a brief illness Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Terry L. Young, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday , Jan. 21, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights, due to complications following surgery.
Gerald Allen Wetzel, 76, of Knox, left to be with our Lord Friday, January 22, 2021, following a short battle with cancer.
Harry A. Beggs Jr., 96, formerly of Keely Road in Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, peacefully at home in Curwensville, where he resided for the last several years with his partner, Dorothy Loddo.
Robert Craig Phillips, 63, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh.
Joseph "Joe" R. Siembida, 64, of Oil City, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.
Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Janet M. (Harrah) Brown, 81, of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in The Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.
Janice Black Fuellhart, 73, of Crown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Richard J. Garvey, formerly of Oil City, died Dec. 27, 2020, in Oyster, New York.
Clara P. "Punk" Griebel passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after suffering with Alzheimer's disease for nearly 15 years.
Joyce R. Ion, 61, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in her home.
Debra K. "Deb" Morrison of Oil City died unexpectedly with her husband Scott at her side, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard "Dick" Thomas Moyer Sr., 88, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Bernard W. Nerlich of Franklin passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a brief illness in Marathon Key, Florida on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Paul E. "Butch" Albaugh, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday night, Jan. 17, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab, following a brief illness.
Clara M. (Smerkar) Carbaugh, 85, of Oil City, was called home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021, in her daughter's home, with her son and daughter holding her hands. During the past week, Clara received care and support from Asera Care Hospice.
Carl D. "Dan" Miller, 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Snyder Memorial HCC in Marienville.
Homer Hudson Peterson, 91, of Meadville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.
Truman A. Switzer Jr., 87, of Cranberry, passed away in his home in the late morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
