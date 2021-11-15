Glenn Alan Davis, of Townville, passed away Friday Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 72 after a wonderful life full of accomplishment and adventure.
Born on April 18, 1949, Glenn was the son of Glenn L. Davis and Pearl S. Davis, of Chapmanville. As a boy, he spent every possible moment in the woods with a gun or walking the bank of Sugar Crick with his fishing pole. On the rare occasion he was not hunting or fishing, Glenn worked in his father’s sawmill, helped on his grandfather’s farm, and routinely embarrassed his mother with his penchant for schoolyard brawls.
Much loved Benny R. Hillard Sr., age 83, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Endeavor, son of the late Orion H. and Ethel L. (Davidson) Hillard.
Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71, of Tionesta passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not. Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.
Harry Judson Miller, age 89, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Carolyn’s Hospice Home, where he was for two days. He previously resided with his daughter and son-in-law at their Harrisburg residence. Before that, he lived with his wife, Esther, in Hershey, Fra…
After a long courageous battle with dementia, Carole passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Carole was a lovely and classy lady, and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole was 86 years old.