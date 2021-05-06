Glenn K. Thomas Sr.

Glenn K. Thomas Sr.

Glenn K. Thomas Sr., age 95, of Millcreek, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Soldiers and Sailors Home.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Teresa Seymour Thomas. They were married in 2003 and resided in Millcreek Township.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Thomas, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Glenn Allen Neiport
Obituaries

Glenn Allen Neiport

Glenn Allen Neiport, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ronald J. 'Ron' Klein
Obituaries

Ronald J. 'Ron' Klein

Ronald J. "Ron" Klein, 63, of West Freedom, went to be with the lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

B. Lavier Hummel
Obituaries

B. Lavier Hummel

B. Lavier Hummel passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Glenn K. Thomas Sr.
Obituaries

Glenn K. Thomas Sr.

Glenn K. Thomas Sr., age 95, of Millcreek, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Soldiers and Sailors Home.

Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner
Obituaries

Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner

Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner, 95, of Van, affectionately known as "Grandma Birdie"went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.

Frederick A. Fiscus
Obituaries

Frederick A. Fiscus

Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Ira 'Odie' Wyman
Obituaries

Ira 'Odie' Wyman

Ira "Odie" Wyman, 83, of East Brady, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Meda Beichner
Obituaries

Meda Beichner

Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

John W. Hicks
Obituaries

John W. Hicks

John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021.

Obituaries

Russell L. Irwin

Russell L. Irwin, 74, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.

Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr.
Obituaries

Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr.

Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr., age 65, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones.

Randy Alan Carlson
Obituaries

Randy Alan Carlson

Randy Alan Carlson, 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 28th, 2021, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Brian C. DiFonzo
Obituaries

Brian C. DiFonzo

Brian C. DiFonzo, 54, of Titusville passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a battle with Leukemia for the past year.

Nathan G. Luzier
Obituaries

Nathan G. Luzier

Nathan G. Luzier, 15, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly due to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Bradley L. Montgomery
Obituaries

Bradley L. Montgomery

Bradley L. Montgomery, 33 of Deer Creek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Greenville.

Donald D. Dee
Obituaries

Donald D. Dee

Donald D. Dee, 89, formerly of Pine Street, Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, at the home of his daughter.

Obituaries

LeWayne E. Rottman

LeWayne E. Rottman, 67, of Petrolia, Butler County, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.

Randy Ray O'Neil
Obituaries

Randy Ray O'Neil

Randy Ray O'Neil, 64, a resident of 110 Hillcrest Ave., Polk, died peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home, following an extended illness.

Obituaries

H. Arlene Drake

H. Arlene Drake, 75, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday evening, April 24, 2021, at the Autumn Grove Health Center in Harrisville after an extended illness.

Ronald E. Caldwell
Obituaries

Ronald E. Caldwell

Ronald E. Caldwell, 75, died following a struggle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Larry Darwin Bell
Obituaries

Larry Darwin Bell

Larry Darwin Bell, 74, of Cochranton, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness of Lewy body Parkinson disease.

Jane S. Reamer
Obituaries

Jane S. Reamer

Jane S. Reamer, 85, of Oil City, beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, was called home to her Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Obituaries

Ruth M. Vasey memorial service

A memorial service for Ruth M. Vasey, who passed away Jan. 10, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, with the Rev. Deborah Jacobson, church pastor, officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service.

Obituaries

Rev. John Friggle memorial service

A memorial service will be held for Rev. John "Jack" Friggle on Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City. Rev. Byron Myers, church pastor, will officiate. Jack was a former member of Mostly Brass Band, and they will play prelude music beginn…