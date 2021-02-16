Glenn Shields, 74, of (Mt. Pleasant) Summerville, died Thursday evening, Feb, 11, 2021, at UPMC Altoona, following an illness.
Born in Brookville on July 26, 1946, he was the son of the late H. Glenn and Mary Frew Shields.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 3:16 am
Donald Edward Amareld Sr. passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was 92.
Rosemarie A. Berger of Oil City passed away peacefully at UPMC Northwest on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, after a brief illness.
A celebration of life for Jeffery Flinchbaugh will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the rear social hall room of the Franklin V.F.W., 411 9th St. Franklin. It is requested that no hats be worn inside the building, and those attending are asked to wear a face mask.
Janice E. Johnston, age 75, of Shippenville, formerly of Clarion, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at their winter home, The Palms Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Augustus William Myers, formerly of Seneca, passed peacefully from COVID-19 on Jan. 27, 2021, at Waccamaw Hospital, in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was 82 years old.
Steven D. Wilson, 60, a resident of 224 Oak Grove Circle, Franklin, died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly, at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family, after being suddenly stricken with a medical emergency.
Ruth L. Miller, 88, of Utica, passed away at 7:20 p.m. at her residence on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Carl J. Courson, age 89, of Clarion, passed away Feb. 12, 2021, at his home of natural causes surrounded by his loving family.
Connie Moore, formerly of Franklin, fell asleep in death on Monday, Feb. 8, at her home in Tucson, Arizona, with her loving husband Gary at her side.
Thomas Dean Rankin, 84, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 12, 2021, at home due to complications from a massive stroke.
Charles R. Snyder, 90, of Oil City, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Mary Ann Lyons Spring, 90, a resident of Ball Pavilion at Brevillier Village and formerly Benetwood Apartments, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Ball Pavilion.
Charles E. "Charlie" Urey, 75, a resident of 626 Pacific Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family following a period of declining health.
David P. Cherry, 72, of Rouseville, passed away in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Earl H. Adams, 98, of Erie, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Elizabeth "Betty" Fleming, 83, of Knox passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Gerald James "Jerry" Seigworth, 83, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday morning Feb. 12, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Lester Wagler, 87, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, left this earth peacefully surrounded by his family and sang his way into heaven Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Virginia "Ginny" Keating Fortney left this world to be with the Lord on Jan 18th, 2021.
One of Pennsylvania's sons and America's soldiers was lost on 26 December 2019, when Charles Joseph Finley passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's at age 92. He was residing at the Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia.
Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh, 62, of Cranberry, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy illness.
Karla Noreen Milford, 60, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Mary Anne Wilkinson, 66, of Rocky Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.
Christina Jean Sheatz Deemer, 97, formerly of Polk, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Patrick J. O'Brien "P.J.", 60, of Henry's Bend, formerly of Austin, Texas, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Palms West Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Robert H. "Bobby" Patterson Jr., 65, of Van, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, following an illness.
Myrtle E. Steele, 94, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her sister's home.
Helen M. Seely Wood, 68, of Fairview, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.
Merle Ethel Cutchall Rhoades Mullen, 91, of Bradleytown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at The Collins Hospice House in Franklin after a brief illness.
John T. Coleman, 72, of Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on Saturday evening Feb. 6, 2021.
Helen Patricia "Pat" Combs, 97, of Oil City, died at 6:35 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home.
Emma Adams Cratty, 78, of Emlenton, went to be with our Lord, Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021.
Mona Rita Guth, 90, of Fryburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Redding California, at her daughter's home, after complications from heart failure.
Christine K. Marshall, 64, of Oil City, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan St., Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Route 322 in Canal Township.
Sandra "Sandy" Sharp, a longtime resident of Oil City and Rocky Grove went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after suffering, without complaint, for several years with congestive heart failure.
Christopher Duane Tate, 51, of Meadville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
