Gloria A. Eisenman, 77, of Strobleton passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 3, 1944, in Clarion, she was the daughter of Maurice and Catherine Hahn Licht.
Edwin "Ed" S. Geer, 72, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Rodger L. Shrecengost, age 51, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, at his home after being stricken with a sudden illness.
On Monday, April 5, 2021, James Richard Platt, passed away at the age of 52.
Karen Lynn (Stephan) McLaine, 83, went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 1, 2021. Her love for God and the assurance of being in His presence for eternity sustained her through a struggle with illness that ultimately ended her days on earth. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by …
Jerome E. Bickel , 91, of Ranch Street in Seneca, passed to his next life Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Terry R. Byers, 62, of Kennerdell, Rockland Township, died at his home early on Thursday, April 8, 2021, following a battle with A.L.S.
William F. "Lad" Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Carolyn B. Brown (nee Brooks), passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her residence in Collinsville surrounded by family after gallantly fighting COPD, Alzheimer's disease, and lung cancer.
Kathryn L. Faller, 52, of Venus, passed away unexpectedly March 17, 2021.
James R. Platt, 52, of Oil City, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.
Paul Wilmer "Will" Wise, 85, of Franklin, Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Justin Charles Zacherl, 32, of Seneca, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his home.
Deborah Louise Bauer, 66, of Leeper, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Our beloved mother, Helen P. Foster (Moyar), 90, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Rouseville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.
Kathleen R. Fry, 75, of Franklin (Cranberry Township), died peacefully at her home Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Douglas Wayne Underwood, 64, of Rimersburg, formerly of Danbury, Connecticut passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home.
Doris Lucille (Brooks) Wheeling, 91, of Hanover, MA, formerly of Franklin, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Jackie R. Burk, 83, of Glenwood Drive, Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Alan Dale Heckathorn, 67, of Franklin, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Sunday evening, April 4, 2021.
Nancy J. Hartle Voisin, 78, of Oil City passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Daniel Bruce Hovis, 68, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Fred E. Rosenberg, 80, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Cheyenne.
Norman C. Dunkle, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard "Rich" Ralph King, 58, of Reno, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, age 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Michel Germain Ossesia, age 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Clarion Healthcare Center.
Ric Ernest Crowther, 40, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Myrtle Beach. Following years struggling with alcoholism, he lost his battle.
Joanne Marie Phillips, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after a sudden illness.
Helen M. Kline, 91, of Tionesta, passed away at Country Spring Personal Care on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Dodd, 84, of Knox, died March 1, 2021.
Colleen L. (Burns) Freeman, 68, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, to be with the Lord after battling breast cancer.
Richard Z. Hovis, 93, of Polk passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Trinity Living Center.
Phyllis (Jean) McFarland, 95, of Frills Corners, went to her everlasting resting place on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Norman L. Coffey, 91, of Franklin, passed away at 12:26 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Michael J. Banta, 69, of Titusville passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
