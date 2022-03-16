The family of Gloria A. Fenton, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

Francis A. Benton

Francis A. Benton, 90, of Emlenton, passed away early Monday morning, March 14, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will be published Thursday.

Gloria A. Fenton services set

Marcia K. Maul
Marcia K. Maul

Marcia K. Maul, 85, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday morning March 15, 2022, in her home, on a beautiful spring day.

Donna M. Bartos
Donna M. Bartos

Donna M. Bartos, 60, formerly of New Castle, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, following a lengthy illness.

Raymond H. Snyder

Raymond H. Snyder, age 87, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton.

Stephen C. 'Steve' Mazon
Stephen C. 'Steve' Mazon

Stephen C. “Steve” Mazon, 68, of Sandy Lake, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville with his wife by his side.

Kenneth L. Ward
Kenneth L. Ward

Kenneth L. Ward of Cochranton (Wayne Township) passed away peacefully in his residence with his family by his side on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was 85.

Gregory A. Miller
Gregory A. Miller

Gregory A. Miller, 65, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, after fighting a fierce, three-month battle with cancer. He passed at Brookville Hospital peacefully in the night.

David Wayne Thomas service set

A memorial service to celebrate the life of David Wayne Thomas will be held Saturday, March 19th at 2 p.m. at the Fertigs United Methodist Church and will be officiated by Rev. Bodie Riddle, church pastor.

Leroy 'Butch' Gaston
Leroy 'Butch' Gaston

Leroy “Butch” Gaston, age 88, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at his home following an illness.

Margaret A. 'Peg' Toscano
Margaret A. 'Peg' Toscano

Margaret A. “Peg” Toscano, 87, of Erie and formerly of Oil City, passed away on her birthday March 11, 2022, at Manchester Commons in Erie.

Martha J. Mewes
Martha J. Mewes

Martha J. Mewes, 62, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Grace Marie Wilkinson
Grace Marie Wilkinson

Grace Marie Wilkinson, 104, known to many as “Our Amazing Grace”, passed away on March 10, at home in Erie, in the presence of her daughters and son-in-law.

Leroy 'Butch' Gaston

Robert Thomas Jacoby
Robert Thomas Jacoby

Robert Thomas Jacoby, 69, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Friday afternoon, March 11, 2022.

Sharon Lee (Case) Travis
Sharon Lee (Case) Travis

Sharon Lee (Case) Travis, 77 of New Bethlehem, passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

David Allen Shouey
David Allen Shouey

David Allen Shouey, 55, of Pleasantville, died of natural causes Saturday morning, March 12, 2022, while doing what he loved the most — working on his hot rod.

Margaret Gibson
Margaret Gibson

Margaret Gibson, of Meadville, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Collin’s House in Franklin.

James “Jim” Edward Whitling
James “Jim” Edward Whitling

James “Jim” Edward Whitling, age 76, of Wyalusing, formerly Oil City, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte.

Grace M. Wilkinson

Shawn M. Hilliard
Shawn M. Hilliard

Shawn M. Hilliard, 40, of Clarion, who has been missing since late December was found deceased Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, in Armstrong County.

Stella Mae Allio
Stella Mae Allio

Stella Mae Allio, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 11, 2022 at her home.

Sharon L. Travis

Sharon L. Travis, age 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon March 10, 2022, at her home following an illness.

Ethel "Jo" Burdett
Ethel "Jo" Burdett

Ethel “Jo” Burdett, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff
Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff

Robert “Bob” Spencer Ruff, age 79, Village of President, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with the people he loved surrounding him.

Thomas W. White
Thomas W. White

Thomas W. White, age 83, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away early Jan. 17, 2022, at home with family of natural causes.

Dr. William Adams
Dr. William Adams

Dr. William Adams, 67, of Penn Township, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Martha J. Mewes

Joyce Marie Cobbett
Joyce Marie Cobbett

Joyce Marie Cobbett, age 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Danny A. Manross
Danny A. Manross

Danny A. Manross, 64, of Chapmanville, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

John Francis "Arrow" Eismont Jr.
John Francis "Arrow" Eismont Jr.

John Francis “Arrow” Eismont Jr., 67, a lifelong Oil City resident, died peacefully Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with his daughter by his side after an unexpected illness.

Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle
Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle

Audrey A. (Rhodes) Mahle, loving wife, mother and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Seneca.