Gloria J. Buchanan, 69, of Titusville, passed away in her home Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Nov. 18, 1950, in Titusville, she was the daughter of the late Norris J. and Gertrude J. (Skelley) Buchanan.

