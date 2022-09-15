Gloria Spanedda, age 93, of Seminole, Armstrong County, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with her family by her side at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.
She was born May 8, 1929, in Seminole, to the late Patsy and Rosa Allori. Her parents migrated to the United States from Lucca, Italy.
Gloria Spanedda, age 93, of Seminole, Armstrong County, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with her family by her side at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.
Mary Jean (Maurer) Rainsberger, 88, of Franklin, who spent the past four years at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, passed away there peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, having suffered with dementia for some years.
Patricia Ann Gracy, 85, a resident of St. Mary’s Home in Erie, and former Franklin native, died peacefully early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
A memorial service for Karen Steele will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Shawn Clerkin, pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.
Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive.
Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New Castle.