Gordon 'Bunk' Patterson

Lawrence H. "Dunk" Dunkerley, 74, a well-known, and well loved resident of 131 First St., Utica, died peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in the Meadville Medical Center, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.
Daniel E. Saylor, 67, of Lompoc, California, formerly of the Bruin-Parker area passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in California of natural causes. In addition to his wife and son, many siblings survive in Parker and Bruin.