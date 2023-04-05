Gordon S. “Sam” Boals, 76, a resident of Franklin died peacefully at 2:48 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023 at UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his family by his side, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Franklin July 27, 1946, a beloved son of the late LaRue R. and Virginia Ruth McElreath Boals.
Annette Brooks, 86, of East Setauket, Long Island, New York, passed on March 7, 2023 from injuries received in a tragic Feb. 28 house fire. She is locally survived by her daughter Janet Andres (Jim) of Franklin, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.