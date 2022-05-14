Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.
She enjoyed spending time camping with her beloved partner Richard and their family. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She had a deep appreciation for her family, always creating special memories with her children and grandchildren. She radiated positive energy and was a beacon of light to anyone she ever met.
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.