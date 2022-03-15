Gregory A. Miller, 65, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, after fighting a fierce, three-month battle with cancer. He passed at Brookville Hospital peacefully in the night.
Born on Oct. 26, 1956, he was the son of the late Wallace and Marion Miller.
