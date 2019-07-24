Gretta J. Kitchen, 79, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday, July 23 2019, at Clarview Nursing Home.
Gretta was born April 5, 1940, in Piney Township, Clarion County, to Paul Pago Sr. and Elsie (Holler) Pago.
Gretta was a 1958 graduate of Sligo High School and then attended cosmetology school.
She was a lifetime resident of the Clarion County area and was a member of the Sligo Nazarene Church. For over 20 years, she worked at the Sligo Post Office retiring in 1993.
Gretta enjoyed crocheting baby blankets, baking and canning. During the holidays, she loved making candy and cookies for her family and friends.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband of 61 years, Clair E. Kitchen; two sons, Charles E. Kitchen Sr. and wife, Cindy of Sligo, and Michael R. Kitchen and wife, Diane of Story City, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jessie Buch, Cassie Kitchen, Robert Kitchen, Andy Kitchen, Charles Kitchen Jr. and wife, Sarah, and Carrie Vossburg and husband Ed Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Haley Vossburg and Cierra Kitchen; and three sisters, Katherine Karoba of Sligo, Marsha Radaker and husband, Kenny of North Carolina, and Doris Wonderling and husband, John of Summerville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Homer Pago and Paul Pago Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St. Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Hillis Funeral Home, Inc.
To leave a condolence for Gretta's family, visit http://www.bauerfuneral.com.