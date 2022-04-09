Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg business man, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.
Guy was born on Main Street in Emlenton, on July 13, 1928. He was the son of the late Guy and Harriett Gibb Shoup. Guy attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in Big Bend and graduated with a degree in Diesel Mechanics from a Vocational School in Struthers, OH. Guy was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a longtime member of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, a former member of the International Order of Odd Fellows in Emlenton, and was a Boy Scout leader for many years.
Celia Katherine (Doverspike) Spillman was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Armstrong County, Redbank Township, and passed on to her Heavenly Father’s eternal Kingdom on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Palatka, Putnam County, Fla.
Helen E. Sharp, 79, a well-known resident of 542 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, shortly upon her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her beloved family by her side.