Gwen Ferringer Kossman, 84, passed away at home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with loved ones by her side after struggling with cancer.
Gwen is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bob; son, Gregg Kossman and his wife, Donna, of Red Lion; granddaughter, Crystal, and her sons, Isaac and Levi, of Red Lion; daughter, Lisa Garfi, and her husband, Dan, of Joelton, Tennessee; grandson, Ryan Garfi of Nashville, Tennessee; and her granddaughter, Rachel Garfi, and her fianc, Jason Keary, also of Joelton, Tennessee.