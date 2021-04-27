H. Arlene Drake

A memorial service for Ruth M. Vasey, who passed away Jan. 10, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Petersburg, with the Rev. Deborah Jacobson, church pastor, officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow the service.
A memorial service will be held for Rev. John "Jack" Friggle on Saturday, May 1st at 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City. Rev. Byron Myers, church pastor, will officiate. Jack was a former member of Mostly Brass Band, and they will play prelude music beginn…
A celebration of the life of K. William "Bill" Bailey will be held Sunday, May 2nd, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Morrison Park on Allison Road (at the Rotary Pavilion in the rear of the park). Refreshments will be served. The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will conduct a service of military honors at 3 p.m.
Edith Mae Huffman, 92, passed away in a nursing home near Jamestown New York on April 9, 2021. She was born in Beloit Wisconsin on March 20, 1929, the daughter of Lee and Bernice Backenger. She had 9 siblings and one sister survives.
Herbert Conrad Klinger, 77, of Hamilton, (Punxsutawney area) went home to heaven on March 12, 2021. Herb passed away in the hospital after an extended illness, surrounded by his wife and two of his children