Harold G. Baker, 85, of Knox, passed on to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Born March 30, 1934, in East McKeesport, he was the son of the late Clair and Wilma Baker.
Harold served in the Army from 1956 to 1958.
He graduated from Clarion State College in 1962 and then taught social studies at Rocky Grove High School from 1962 until his retirement in 1993.
Harold developed the Woodland Mobile Home Court in Knox and operated it until his health began to decline and he wasn't able.
On July 6, 1963, Harold married the former Barbara Hugus at the Grace E.C. Church in Knox. They celebrated 56 happy years together.
Harold was the faculty sponsor of the Franklin YMCA Fri Hi Y at Rocky Grove High School and was a lifetime member of the PSEA. Every year he would travel with a group of students to Harrisburg to attend the Convention of the Tri Hi Y extension of the YMCA.
Harold was a member of the Fern E.C. Trinity Church. He was a member of the Edenburg Lodge 550 and the Coudersport Consistory.
Harold will always be remembered for putting others before himself.
Harold is survived by his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Lenea Burns and her husband Don of Knox; two granddaughters, who were the delight of his life, Jennifer and Emily Burns of Knox; a sister, Ruth Finnefrock of Lehigh Acres, Florida; and three nieces and two nephews.
Along with his parents Harold was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Frank Baker.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the Trinity E.C. Church 699 Golf Course Rd., Knox, 16232.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Trinity E.C. Church with Pastor Shawn Morgan, of Trinity E.C. Church, officiating.
Interment will follow at the Starr Cemetery in Knox.
Knox American Legion Post 720 will perform military honors Wednesday, July 10 at Trinity E.C. Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Fern E.C. Church or the charity of one's choice.
To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.