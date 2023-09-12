Harold G. Weeter

Harold G. Weeter was called to be with the Heavenly Father on 9/7/2023 at McLaren hospital of Petoskey, Michigan.

He was just 16 days shy of 94 years young. Born on 9/23/1929 to Gerald and Nellie Weeter of Mariasville. He is survived by his wife, Anne Weeter; children, Terence, Phillip, and Randall Weeter; grandchildren, Danielle, Christopher, Nicholas, Nathan, Logan, and Syndey Weeter; great grandchild. Calob Weeter.

Obituaries

Cinnamon Sue (Holt) Evans
Cinnamon Sue (Holt) Evans

Beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, Cinnamon Sue (Holt) Evans, of Henry’s Bend was born on December 25, 1972, to the late Edwin “Pete” Holt Jr. and Susan Carol “McGahey” Holt. Cinnamon left this world surrounded at home with her loving family on September 9, 2023. Cinnamon blessed thi…

Karla S. Hilliard
Karla S. Hilliard

Karla S. Hilliard, 63, of Fairmount City passed away on Sunday evening, September 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on September 26, 1959, in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Ennis) Shreckengost.

James D. Vogan Jr.
James D. Vogan Jr.

James D. Vogan Jr., 58, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a 12-year battle with cancer, Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Karen L. (Nuttall) Hummel
Karen L. (Nuttall) Hummel

Karen L. (Nuttall) Hummel, 68, of Titusville passed on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1955, in Erie to the late Donald T. Nuttall and Guila E. Atkin.

Beverly A. Dilley
Beverly A. Dilley

Beverly A. Dilley, 84, formerly of Cochranton and Stoneboro, passed away on Sept. 8, 2023 at UPMC Horizon — Shenango Valley.

Maryne H. Black
Maryne H. Black

Maryne H. Black, 99, of Knox passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 9, 2023 surrounded by her family and caregivers.

Betty A. Bowser
Betty A. Bowser

Betty A. Bowser, 83, of Rimersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at her home.

Rose M. Guth

Rose M. Guth, 92, of Leeper, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Cloyd Wilbur Hollen
Cloyd Wilbur Hollen

Cloyd Wilbur Hollen, 92, of Sugarcreek and formerly of Altoona, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at The Collins House Hospice Care in Franklin with his devoted wife Audrey at his side.

James D. Vogan Jr.

Betty Jane Powell
Betty Jane Powell

Betty Jane Powell, of Franklin left this Earth to be with Our Lord, a reward well deserved, on Sept. 6, 2023. She was 91.

Nancy M. Adams Rodgers
Nancy M. Adams Rodgers

Nancy M. Adams Rodgers, age 68, of Oil City, went home to heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, after years of declining health.

Charles M. Harbison Jr.
Charles M. Harbison Jr.

Charles M. Harbison Jr., 86, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Joyce M. Pearce
Joyce M. Pearce

Joyce M. Pearce, 80, of Franklin passed away with her family by her side on Sept. 2, 2023 at The Caring Place.

Eunice M. Hanna
Eunice M. Hanna

Eunice M. Hanna, 93 of Nectarine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home Sept. 4, 2023.

Henry L. Dreshman

Henry L. Dreshman of Emlenton, formally of Munhall, went to join his Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 22, 2023 at age 69.

Dennis McDonald funeral Mass set
Dennis McDonald funeral Mass set

A memorial Mass for Dennis “Denny” McDonald, an Oil City native and former teacher at Venango Christian High School, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville.

Alesha Dawn Duffee
Alesha Dawn Duffee

Alesha Dawn Duffee, age 44 of Knox, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 4, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore after complications from surgery.

Stephen W. Gourley
Stephen W. Gourley

Stephen W. Gourley, 61, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday morning, Sept. 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.

Evan S. Pippin
Evan S. Pippin

Evan S. Pippin, age 75 of Kossuth, died suddenly on Sept. 1, 2023 after a lengthy fight against pancreatic cancer.

Sara Jane Troupe
Sara Jane Troupe

Sara Jane Troupe, 96, of New Bethlehem passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin

Ann M. (Lanza) Hamlin, 89, of Clarion, formerly of Akron, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres)
Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres)

Helen Theresa Futyma (née Andres) formerly of 350 Park Ave., Oil City, passed away peacefully at 98 years of age on Aug. 31, at SouthWoods Assisted Living Community, in Titusville, where she lived since January 2022.

Norma M. Shreve
Norma M. Shreve

Norma M. Shreve, 86, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Sept. 2, 2023 in her home following an extended illness.

Carl S. Aaron
Carl S. Aaron

Carl S. Aaron, 83, of Tionesta, died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.