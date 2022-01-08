Harold Ronald Goughler, 88, of Emlenton, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 after a short illness.
Harold was born Jan. 2, 1934 (1-2-34) in Richland Township. He was the only son of the late George Ronald and Lydia Eliza Reedy Goughler. Harold enjoyed the uniqueness of this birthday numbers delighting to telling others about them.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. The birds will sing sweetly, the flowers bloom beautifully, and the Son will shine so bright and warm on you. Those of us who loved her will miss her sweet spirit. T…
Pauline Ruth Monrean Stover, 87, of Knox, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 1, 2022, following a long battle with dementia. She joins her beloved husband, Corny Stover, who died just 13 days before her.